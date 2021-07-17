GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s Olympic journey from an athlete to a promotional artist is one for the books

The singer stars in the promotional video for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Read details below.

Jackson Wang, singer-songwriter, rapper, dancer, model, CEO and if you were not aware, ex-Olympic fencer! Yes, that’s right, this famous singer has competed in the Olympics before as a junior fencer. He stood eleventh in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics but gave up his dream of going to the main Olympics event as he wanted to pursue being a musician.

And what do you know, he is there, at the Olympics. Albeit as a promoter, we think this is his chance to bring his Olympic journey to a full circle. Jackson Wang has featured in one of the promotional videos for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, released on 16 July. Not only representing Hong Kong, but Jackson is also inspiring many others like himself to go for what their heart wants and maybe, just maybe, they’ll end up right where they wanted to all along.

The video begins with Jackson walking to a large screen that is playing the stories of athletes at previous games. Speaking in Chinese, Jackson explains the legendary Olympic games’ meaning on the world stage that is being passed through generations. He introduces and narrates the stories of various athletes who have participated in the Olympics, made their mark, and redefined the games as we see them now. He unfolds the past several decades through the eyes of Agnes Keleti, an Olympian herself. The video ends with the words of hope and driving out the darkness with the light.

You can watch the video below.

We still see Jackson as the young sabre fencer who is now at the global platform, representing himself and his dreams in more ways than one. We feel proud to be able to witness his growth as an artist. Way to go, Jackson!

