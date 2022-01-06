GOT7’s Jackson wins Annual Musical Artist Award at Esquire’s 25th Anniversary Gentle Gala

On January 5, GOT7’s Jackson was present for the 25th anniversary celebration of Esquire at the Gentle Gala in Beijing, China. Dressing to stand out, he further made the night special by winning the Annual Musical Artist Award at the event, graciously accepting it as noted by fans.

The stars seemed to have descended from the sky as Jackson Wang could be seen adorning a what looks like a million dollar outfit that stole the show. Jackson Wang further shared it on his own Instagram account, and we couldn’t be more thankful! Check out his glimmering look below.

Sparkling from the tip to the toe in the luxury brand that he endorses, Fendi, TEAM WANG- the record label founded by the man himself, congratulating him for his historic win at the Gentle Gala. You can check out the post below.

Notably, he also changed into another fabulous suit at the main event after walking the red carpet. He was heard planning to work harder in 2022 after thanking the event for the award, concluding with his wish to present more content.

After departing from JYP Entertainment in January 2021 with his fellow GOT7 members, Jackson signed with Sublime Artist Agency just like Youngjae to promote his activities in South Korea. He has released English singles ‘LMLY’ and ‘Drive You Home’ in the last year along with a debut album, ‘The Pack’ with his hip hop group PANTHEPACK.

It was nothing short of a marvel and we can only wait with bated breaths to witness what else Jackson Wang brings to us in 2022.

