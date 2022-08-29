GOT7’s JAY B announces new solo album; Drops teaser for ‘Be Yourself’

GOT7’s JAY B is returning with new music! Shortly after the release of his digital single ‘Rocking Chair’, GOT7’s leader is making a comeback with his second extended play, titled ‘Be Yourself’. Announced on August 28 IST, the upcoming release is set to drop on September 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

CDNZA Records, JAY B’s new agency, announced the same by releasing a teaser video for ‘Be Yourself’. The clip comprises a calendar on a phone and appears to hint at new teasers scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (KST), leading up to the release of the extended play on September 21.

Check out the teaser clip announcing JAY B’s return with ‘Be Yourself’, below:

Singer, songwriter and actor, JAY B debuted first as an actor through the series ‘Dream High 2’ in 2012. The same year, he debuted as part of the duo JJ Project, alongside Jinyoung, his now fellow GOT7 member. In 2014, JAY B went on debut as the leader of the boy group GOT7, under JYP Entertainment.

Following the expiration of his contract with JYP Entertainment in early 2021, JAY B signed with H1GHR MUSIC. In July 2022, it was revealed that JAY B parted ways with the hip hop and R&B label H1GHR MUSIC. Following this, CDNZA Records welcomed the GOT7 member by writing “Welcome to CDNZA Records' new family, JAYB! Please look forward to CDNZA Records and JAYB's various activities.”

As JAY B’s recent digital single ‘Rocking Chair’ dropped on August 23, the GOT7 member’s upcoming album comes less than a month after the release. Further, it will mark JAY B’s first solo album since signing with CDNZA Records.

