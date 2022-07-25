GOT7’s JAY B leaves H1GHR MUSIC on expiration of contract; Signs with CDNZA Records

GOT7 member and soloist JAY B has announced his departure from management agency and international hip hop and R&B record label H1GHR MUSIC. On July 25, through a post on the label’s official Instagram, it was revealed that rapper Sik-K and JAY B will be departing from H1GHR MUSIC as their exclusive contracts have come to an end.

According to the statement, the artists and the agency thought best to continue their careers on a different path. JAY B joined H1GHR MUSIC in May 2021 after deciding to not renew his contract with JYP Entertainment where he first debuted. The rest of the GOT7 members also chose different agencies for their careers.

Under the management of H1GHR MUSIC, JAY B debuted as a solo artist with the single ‘Switch It Up’ and then his first EP 'SOMO: FUME' was released in August. Following this, JAY B released his first physical extended play as Def., ‘Love.’, under Warner Music Korea label. Check the agency’s official statement below.

“Hello. This is H1GHR MUSIC.

First, we express our deepest gratitude to the fans that have supported Sik-K and JAY B throughout their careers. Our exclusive contracts with Sik-K and JAY B have expired and we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the artists to continue their careers on a different path. H1GHR MUSIC will always support these two as family and we ask the many fans to continue to send your warm regards and support.”

Just before sharing the news of his departure, JAY B shared a teaser post about an upcoming project with the H1GHR MUSIC artists, called ‘Be Right Back’. The same is set to release on July 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Soon after, JAY B announced his plans of signing with a new label called CDNZA Records.

