GOT7’s JAY B looks handsome in the colourful set of concept photos for upcoming release ‘Be Yourself’

The agency Cadenza Records opened the 'Be' version of JAY B's second EP 'Be Yourself' concept photos on September 5th. In the published photo, JAY B drew attention by showing a drowsy expression or staring somewhere while leaning on a sofa in a space full of vintage mood. In another cut, he sat face to face with a doll, radiating a boyish beauty full of leisure and playfulness, and showed off a reversal of charm with free-spirited energy.

JAY B completed a comfortable and warm visual by styling casual daily looks such as knitwear, T-shirts, and varsity jackets. He also added a warm atmosphere to items with retro sensibility such as turntables and camcorders. JAY B will release a new EP 'Be Yourself' on September 21st. It is a new album released one month after the single 'Rocking Chair' released last month, and contains the sincere message of expressing oneself freely as it is rather than being conscious of other people's gaze.

JAY B is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor. He is the leader of South Korean boy band group GOT7, a member of boy band duo JJ Project and sub-unit Jus2, as well as part of R&B soul crew Offshore as Def. He made his small-screen debut through the drama series ‘Dream High 2’ in 2012.

In 2021, it was announced that JAY B signed an exclusive contract with H1ghr Music, an international hip hop and R&B record label founded by Korean American musician Jay Park and long-time Seattle affiliate Cha Cha Malone. Three days later, he made a debut as a solo artist by releasing his new single ‘Switch It Up’ featuring rapper Sokodomo, which entered at number 12 on the Gaon Download Chart. The R&B track was self-written and self-composed by JAY B with Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone, who also produced it.

The lyrics of ‘Switch It Up’ talk about love, while the title conveys that his life is going to change. On May 25, 2021, he made his debut on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales Chart at number six, becoming the first Korean soloist to debut on this chart. He also became the third Korean soloist to chart on Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Digital Song Sales Chart with ‘Switch It Up’ entering at number 18.

