GOT7’s JAY B takes up a mentor spot on new survival show alongside Minzy, INFINITE's Sunggyu & more

Turning over a new leaf in his life, boy group GOT7’s leader and soloist JAY B will be mentoring the participants on the upcoming survival show ‘THE ORIGIN - A, B or What?’. As revealed through the teaser, JAY B will be one of the ‘Balancers’ on the show as is the title for the judging panel. Consisting of artists who specialize in their respective fields, the show will take on a new approach.

‘THE ORIGIN - A, B or What?’ will have judges in the form of GOT7’s leader JAY B, INFINITE’s leader Sunggyu, former 2NE1 member Minzy and crew Just Jerk’s Kwak Yoon Young and Hwang Kyu Hong. They each have built their names as individuals and as part of something bigger over the years.

2 teams, Team A and B comprising 13 participants in total will be competing for a spot in the upcoming boy group from IST Entertainment. Home to artists Apink, THE BOYZ, VICTON, Weeekly and more, onlookers are eagerly awaiting the next impressive candidates from the agency. Moreover, this is JAY B’s first venture as a mentor on a survival program. Fellow member Jackson has also previously mentored for multiple shows in China.

The songwriting, singing, dancing and record producing experience of JAY B will surely be a valuable addition to the reality program that aims to put the spotlight on the young talents. ‘THE ORIGIN - A, B or What?’ will premiere on February 26. Check out the official teaser below.

