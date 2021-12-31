GOT7’s JAY B & Youngjae try the ‘Who Are You’ challenge with BamBam and it’s peak comedy

Ahgases are having a field day! In the latest update from one of our favourite groups, GOT7’s leader JAY B and member Youngjae are the newest additions to the challenger list for BamBam and Seulgi’s ‘Who Are You’.

On December 30, BamBam shared his clip with member JAY B who he is known to joke around the most with. The challenge has both the artists dressed in long coats as they stand under a glowing chandelier to begin with the dance. Particularly giggly and undeniably close-knit, JAY B and BamBam dance to the song and bring happiness to their awaiting fans.

On the next day, BamBam called up another fellow member to help promote the release of his latest song. Youngjae can be seen dancing with a smile on his face, the dance moves nimble and on beat. As the song moves ahead, we can see how there’s a self-maintained camaraderie built between the two, over the years.

The vibes of both the challenges are a testament to the nature of relationship that BamBam shares with the members and how all of them are as close as ever. This is just like the many times the seven members of the group have come in support of each other’s solo releases, taking part in their respective challenges even from oceans away.

BamBam released ‘Who Are You’ on December 28 in collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi. He has also taken up (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, SOMI, the members of VIVIZ and Dara for the challenge.

