GOT7’s Jinyoung becomes last member to open personal Twitter account; BamBam & JAY B respond hilariously

On May 28, GOT7’s Jinyoung opened his personal Twitter account and we are so happy to see him on another social media platform! He uploaded a picture of him dressed in a brown jacket with the caption ‘I made it’. Since then, he also uploaded the ‘behind the scenes’ photos of GOT7’s MV and they look spectacular!

Members BamBam & JAY B show love in their own way with BamBam resorting to his funny self and telling Jinyoung to follow him and JAY B admired Jinyoung with a ‘So Cute!’ It's great to see the camaraderie of the members that shows even in their social media interaction.

GOT7 released their new mini album 'GOT7' on May 23. This is a full album released 1 year and 3 months after GOT7 released their single 'Encore' in February 2021, and it is also the first album by independent members who left their former agency JYP Entertainment.

GOT7, who made a comeback as a whole, drew attention from both the industry and K-pop fans. It is not easy for an idol group to get back together when they leave their first company and their respective affiliations change. Numerous groups leave a lingering impression, saying, 'If there is an opportunity, we want to get together', but it is rare that they are connected and actually make a comeback.

For a while, GOT7 seemed to focus on individual activities while they worked on the album alongside. Their leader, JAY B, discussed with their former agency so that all members can transfer GOT7's trademark rights. While that successfully happened, the group added their own color in the album.

