GOT7’s Jinyoung, Ji Sung stick to their principles & fight head to head in The Devil Judge teaser

tvN’s upcoming show ‘The Devil Judge’ released another teaser and it’s as expected - thrilling. Read about the show and watch the teaser here.

There couldn’t have been a better show for Ji Sung to make his acting comeback other than the exciting and powerful The Devil Judge. Also known as Devilish Judge, the drama offers a refreshing story with a rather unique concept. It has layers of power play, corruption, anarchy and dystopia. K-Dramas have lately seen dark heroes on the rise, and tvN’s The Devil Judge might just be one of them.

tvN released a new teaser for the show where we get introduced to GOT7 Jinyoung’s Kim Ga On, an associate trial judge who goes head-to-head with Ji Sung’s Kang Yo Han, the Head Judge, whose word is the law. Kang Yo Han says, “Trials are games,” to which Kim Ga On says, “Judges are the most powerful when they go by the law.” Their principles stand out firm as Kang Ho Yan asks, “Isn’t this the justice you all want?” and Kim Go On replies, “No one can monopolize justice.”

We also see a glimpse of the dystopian futuristic Korea where the show is set in. Trials are broadcasted live as a reality TV show with votes and people considering Kang Ho Yan a ‘Devil Judge’ as he punishes corrupt people. But is he real or is he just wearing a mask? We will have to watch it to find out.

Check out the teaser of the show below:

The Devil Judge is all set to premiere on June 3 at 9 PM KST.

How excited are you for the show? Will you be watching it? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :tvN

