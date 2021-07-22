GOT7’s Jinyoung joins ‘Yumi’s Cells’; Everything we know about the cast so far

According to a report by News1, GOT7’s Jinyoung has been cast in the upcoming webtoon-based drama ‘Yumi’s Cells’. He will be joining the stellar cast in the role of Yoo Ba Bi, a well-received, kind, and intelligent co-worker of Yumi. His character will go on to become the second boyfriend of Yumi, complicating the relationship scenario of the drama.

Kim Go Eun will be taking up the lead role of Yumi whose life will be put on display through the eyes of the cells in her head. Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi, and Park Ji Hyun have been cast for the roles of a game developer, a dating experimentalist co-worker, and an aspiring art director respectively. Choi Minho is also said to be making a special appearance as another co-worker of Yumi who will be the other half of the handsome mountains club with Jinyoung’s character, Yoo Ba Bi.

The first stills of Kim Go Eun’s character were released where she can be seen as a short-haired office-going woman that has a lot of expectations from her life and keeps growing through the cells in her head. She is often classified as a humorless colleague and cannot help but wish to change that.

GOT7’s Jinyoung is currently playing the role of Kim Ga On alongside talented actor Jisung, also playing the role of his dead older brother Kang Isaac on tvN’s dystopian drama ‘The Devil’s Judge’. His character has caused quite the frenzy among fans and many are praising Jinyoung for his exceptional portrayal.

We look forward to hearing more from Jinyoung and the rest of the Yumi’s Cells cast soon!

