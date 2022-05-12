GOT7’s Jinyoung & Kim Go Eun star in a lovey dovey poster for ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ picks off from the story of Yumi, a regular office worker with big dreams and one who hopes for a healthy love life and Yoo Babi, her co-worker. The latest update from the land of animated cells comes in the form of a new couple poster starring the leads GOT7’s Jinyoung as Yoo Babi and Kim Go Eun as the titular Yumi.

There seems to be love in the air as the two can be seen staring into each other’s eyes with affection as pink colored glasses take over their views. Simultaneously, their love cells can be seen having a time much similar to theirs as they share a glass of milkshake. ‘Cells’, ‘Stimulate/Incite’, ‘Empathy’ and ‘Romance’, as the seemingly definitive words of the upcoming season of the show, can be seen sprawled at the top.

Check out the love-filled poster of ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ below.

The first season showed Yumi falling in and out of love with the character Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) and as they break up at the end, a new start awaits for the girl who has trouble with putting her thoughts into words. Her cells make a field day out of all that happens in her life and go through the emotions with her. The upcoming season promises another turn in her love life as Yoo Babi takes over. The webtoon adapted show became the first of its kind to have 3D animation, in the form of cells, to be incorporated into live action.

‘Yumi’s Cells 2’ is set to premiere on June 10 on TVING with another fresh story of two co-workers and their cells falling in love.

