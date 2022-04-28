GOT7’s Jinyoung & ‘Our Beloved Summer’ star Roh Jeong Eui to lead webtoon based drama ‘The Witch’?

A representative from the entertainment industry announced on April 28th, "Park Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui may be the main characters of the new drama 'The Witch'”. It is a drama based on a webtoon of the same name drawn by Kang Full. It tells the story of a man who fell in love with a woman called a 'witch'.

Park Jinyoung has been offered the role of Lee Dong Jin in the drama. Upon graduating from college with a major in statistics, he was scouted by Shine Solutions as a data miner, a top-rated data miner in the industry.

If Roh Jeong Eui confirms the appearance, she will take on the role of Park Mi Jung. Mi Jung is caught in the bridle of being a 'witch' due to a tragic incident. In the past, Mi Jung, a girl who was always alone, stood at the center of rumors and all she does is fight her battles alone. One fateful day, Dong Jin and Mi Jung meet at the subway station.

Roh Jeong Eui is a South Korean actress. She is known for her role as Dong Yi in 2016 film ‘Phantom Detective’, Hong Si Ah in ‘18 Again’ (2020) and NJ in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ (2021-22).

Jinyoung is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band GOT7 and boy band duo JJ Project. He made his acting debut in the drama ‘Dream High 2’ (2012) followed by a series of supporting roles until he landed a main role in ‘He Is Psychometric’ (2019). He made his film debut in the independent film ‘A Stray Goat’ (2016).

ALSO READ: IU, Bae Doona & more are a dysfunctional group in new posters for ‘Broker’; Set to premiere on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.