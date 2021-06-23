GOT7’s Jinyoung talks about what attracted him to play Kim Ga On in The Devil Judge

Read on to know what kind of character Kim Ga On is, and what GOT7's Jinyoung has to share about him.

As The Devil Judge’s premiere comes closer, more stills of GOT7’s Jinyoung were released, along with his thoughts on deciding for the role of Kim Ga On and more. tvN’s The Devil Judge has an incredible cast of Ji Sung, Park Gyu Young, Kim Min Jung, and GOT7’s Jinyoung. All set to release on July 3, the drama is set in a dystopian future where trials are broadcasted live, like a reality TV show.

GOT7’s Jinyoung will be essaying the role of Kim Ga On, who is an associate judge of the trial court. He is an upright person, who will eventually stand against the head of the judge, Kang Yo Han, Ji Sung’s character. He is also shown as someone who doesn’t get swayed away with greed or corruption. Talking about Kim Ga On, Jinyoung said, “It was fun to play the only hopeful character in a dystopian setting of a ruined world. It is also interesting that he [Kim Ga On] is someone who can gradually change.”

Jinyoung recalled the first moment he was introduced to the character. He thought that Kim Ga On was a rather shabby or poor character living in a tough world. As the character is written with an upright and heartwarming personality, it will add warmth to the drama. Kim Ga On’s character will have Jinyoung show a varied range of emotions as the character suspects the ‘Devil Judge’ Kang Ho Yan endlessly, creating more tension.

The actor also shared what he hopes the character of Kim Ga On would express to the viewers. He said, “I’m working hard on creating the drama while hoping that this project becomes one that lights up a small spark in everyone’s chest. If you watch while understanding the world within ‘The Devil Judge’ and knowing the relationships between the characters, you can enjoy a richer experience.”

‘The Devil Judge’ will premiere on July 3, 9 PM KST on tvN. It will be available to watch with English subtitles on the streaming platform, Viki.

Know more about The Devil Judge Is 'The Devil Judge' GOT7 Jinyoung's debut drama? No, this isn't Jinyoung's first drama. He has previously acted in many dramas such as 'He Is Psychometric', 'When My Love Blooms' and more.

