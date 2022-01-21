GOT7’s Mark dwells over losing control in raw & reflective single ‘My Life’

He has done it again, and with more finesse nonetheless! Mark Tuan has laid himself bare with his latest release and triumphed over his existence as a powerful musical artist. His latest digital single, ‘My Life’ knocks on the hearts of scattered feelings that someone faces while dealing with the pain of separating from a loved one, and the GOT7 member deals despair in its more vulnerable form.

The sound of piano is a constant companion through Mark’s detailing of what it is like to be falling for someone that does not make you happy. His self-realisation is very relatable and offers a sorrowful peep into the singer’s life. His own self goes through transformations turning a dark soul with no hope to a white-covered man who values his life.

The music video for ‘My Life’ was released on January 21, 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST) while the song went live across multiple music platforms. Check out the introspective video below.

This is Mark Tuan’s first release of 2022, while his solo endeavours continued throughout 2021. Starting off with a single titled ‘One in a Million’ alongside Sanjoy Deb, the eldest member of GOT7 got down to some serious business, taking on the job of a creative producer for GOT7’s ‘Encore’. Soon, an OST for the famed Marvel movie, ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ with soloist BIBI. His last solo single was ‘LAST BREATH’ that came about in November 2021, and was received with much love.

