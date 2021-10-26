GOT7’s Mark releases moody teaser images for solo single 'Last Breath'

After much speculation, encouragement, and wishful thinking from fans, on October 22, GOT7’s Mark Tuan announced his upcoming release in the form of a solo single ‘Last Breath’. Sharing an unexpected poster announcing his comeback, a man can be seen underwater in a bathtub.

The latest update comes in the form of teaser images as revealed on Mark Tuan’s personal Instagram. This is the same account that Mark Tuan wiped clean hours before his comeback announcement. Some fans seemed to be worried for the artist’s health while the rest believed it to be a warning to get them ready for a new era from the man himself.

The first image shows Mark Tuan lazying about with his wet hair glistening in the sunlight that is peeking through the window. The next has Mark in the moonlight at a gas stop. With the red lights of the rest area shining in the background, a red convertible car can be seen parked behind. The last image reveals the face of the man that had been in the tub earlier to be the singer himself as water droplets fell from his face to the water around him.

After leaving JYP Entertainment, Mark Tuan along with his fellow GOT7 members went to different labels. Mark Tuan himself joined Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for his promotions as well as established a personal studio, Mark Tuan Studio. He next released a single ‘One In A Million’ with Bangladeshi-American artist Sanjoy. His latest release was an OST for Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ with BIBI.

The digital single ‘Last Breath’ is set to release on November 12.

