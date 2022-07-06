GOT7’s Mark Tuan announces first solo album ‘The Other Side’

It’s official, Mark Tuan is gearing up to release his first solo album! On July 5 at 9:30 pm IST, the GOT7 member dropped a short teaser announcing the upcoming release. Titled ‘The Other Side’, this will be Mark Tuan’s first solo album. According to the text accompanying the teaser, the album is scheduled for release on August 26, 2022. However, no exact time for the release has been announced as of yet. Further, the form of the album [single, mini album /full-length album] is also yet to be announced.

Mark Tuan also shared the teaser via his Instagram account, writing “My first album "the other side" is finally set to release on August 26, 2022. Cant wait to show you guys everything ive been working on! Stay tuned”. Meanwhile, the teaser comprises of Mark Tuan’s name switching into the words ‘The Other Side’ and back again.

Check out the teaser announcing the release, below:

Mark Tuan first debuted in January 2014, as a part of the seven-membered boy group GOT7. After the group’s departure from their then-agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021, Mark Tuan released the English-language single ‘On in a Million’ in collaboration with Sanjoy Deob in February. Following this, Mark Tuan also executive produced GOT7’s music video for the song ‘Encore’, released in February of the same year.

In the second half of 2020, Mark Tuan sang ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ with BiBi for the movie ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, marking his first original soundtrack. This was followed by his digital single ‘last breath’ in November 2021. With 2022, came more songs like ‘my life’ (January), ‘lonely’ (March), and ‘save me’ (April). Less than a week back, Mark Tuan also released the digital single ‘imysm’ on July 1.

Stay tuned for more updates about Mark Tuan’s first solo album, ‘The Other Side’!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: YG Entertainment announces August comeback; Confirms world tour