GOT7’s Mark Tuan dating BLACKPINK’s Rosé? The American rapper clarifies

The two singers became the talk of the K-pop world as multiple similarities were spotted in their Paris visit photos while the two take part in the Paris Fashion Week. Fans were quick to make up a ‘couple goals‘ pairing. However, the GOT7 member took it into his own hands to dismiss any such plans as he called them out for being ‘funny’.

GOT7’s Mark is currently in Paris, taking part in the ongoing fashion week. BLACKPINK’s Rosé also left South Korea on September 25 as the face of the fashion brand Saint Laurent with fellow member Jisoo who is representing Dior. The two girls have had a dreamy time in the ‘love town’ visiting popular tourist spots and catching up with fellow superstars as they get ready to step out in their best outfits for their respective brands. One of which was the Eiffel Tower which was soon visited by the American rapper as well.

While fans keep finding more clues each day to reimagine their ‘one true pairing’, Mark seems to have caught on as in a now deleted tweet he commented on the whole situation by saying, “Yall too funny…stop now” followed by a clown face emoji. Fans seem to have connected the dots as they think Mark has spoken directly to the ‘delusional’ shippers.

ok but why did Mark Tuan deleted his tweet hngg pic.twitter.com/WzY5e7elcp — Rosélips (@RosieRosipose) September 28, 2021

While all is said and done, this isn’t the first time the New Zealand singer and the American rapper have been caught in dating rumours. Previously, the two have posted images that were found alike as they seemed to be communicating through the captions.

