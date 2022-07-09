GOT7’s Mark Tuan to embark on ‘THE OTHER SIDE’ tour; Reveals dates & cities

On July 6 local time, GOT7’s Mark Tuan officially announced his upcoming tour, titled ‘THE OTHER SIDE’. This 2022 North American tour will take Mark Tuan across 15 different cities across the United States as well as Canada later this year. Kicking off on October 3 in San Antonia, Mark Tuan will be heading to Houston (October 4).

The tour continues to Dallas (October 6), Atlanta (October 8), Philadelphia (October 13), New York (October 17), Washington, DC (October 18), Boston (October 19), Toronto (October 23), Chicago (October 24), Minneapolis (October 25), Seattle (October 29), Vancouver (November 1), San Francisco (November 3), and Los Angeles (November 6).

Check out the poster announcing the details, below:

This tour will follow Mark Tuan’s upcoming first solo album, ‘The Other Side’. The GOT7 member officially announced the same on July 5 at 9:30 pm IST, by dropping a short teaser announcing the release. Set to drop on August 26, no other details have been announced about the album as of yet, including the form of the release (single, mini, full-length).

Along with announcing the album, Mark Tuan also took to his Instagram account to write, “My first album "the other side" is finally set to release on August 26, 2022. Cant wait to show you guys everything ive been working on! Stay tuned”.

Mark Tuan first made his debut as part of the seven-membered boy group GOT7, in January 2014. In early 2021, he released the English-language single ‘One in a Million’, collaborating with Sanjoy Deob on the track. Mark Tuan’s most recent solo release is his digital single ‘imysm’, released on July 1, 2022.

