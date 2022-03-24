Watch: GOT7's Mark Tuan desperately finds ways to escape his thoughts in emotive MV for 'Lonely'

On March 24, Mark Tuan made his comeback with 'Lonely' and it brings out several emotions within the listener. The MV was simple with Mark dressed in a loose black shirt, jeans and seated on a black chair with black marks surround him, displaying the dark thoughts that he felt as he went through the breakup. Lyrics like '1 breath, 2 left inside of me, 3 shots, I take them silently' suggests how he used alcohol to escape the loud thoughts that kept him up at night. His deep set vocals and amazing visuals added flair to the video.

Previously, GOT7’s Mark Tuan took to Twitter and Instagram to tease the upcoming solo single ‘Lonely’ with a poster that pointed the theme and concept of the song. Surrounded by torn paper and looking at the distance with a solemn expression, the singer has his fans ready for the song, which will be released on this day at 12 AM EST (9:30 pm IST).

Mark Tuan is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and model. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7. In January 2021, Mark, along with the other six members of GOT7, chose not to renew his contract with JYP Entertainment.

Following his departure, Mark Tuan opened a YouTube channel which shortly gained over a million subscribers before he had posted any content to the channel. On January 21, he then uploaded his first video.

The opening of Mark's company ‘Mark Tuan Studio’ in Beijing, China was announced on February 7 with focus on his solo Chinese activities and promotions. On February 12, he released the single ‘One in a Million’ in collaboration with Sanjoy Deb. An animated music video, which he was also an executive producer of, was then released on his YouTube channel on Valentine's Day. Mark was the executive producer of GOT7's ‘Encore’ music video released on February 20.

GOT7 is composed of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP ‘Got It?’, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart. The group gained attention also for their live performances, which often include elements of martial arts tricking and street dancing.

