GOT7’s Mark Tuan sings about giving one last chance in ‘far away’ music video for ‘The Other Side’ album

GOT7 member and soloist Mark Tuan is known to release heavy, melancholic, and often somber music. His individual releases have a tint of introspective sadness that has been carried out with an immense understanding of character and a deep-rooted storyline that he further unfurls in the music videos for the tracks.

His latest is no different as Mark Tuan embarks on a journey to disentangle a complex romantic relationship through the title song of his first album. ‘far away’ is a mixture of soft music over ardent lyricism that the 28-year-old has penned alongside lilspirit. The lines speak of a tough love, one with barriers and inhibitions, one with a lack of communication. The chorus is very on theme for the release that deals with the pain of separation.

“I gave you one last chance and you f*cked it up

Now you're far away

And I hope, that you know, that its where you'll stay

I drink too much and I hear your voice, calling from far away

From far away”

The music video, on the other hand, is a one-way road to his mind that paints the story of heartbreak. The many tries that the singer made to salvage what was left of his relationship and his final straw that eventually made him give up. He recalls all that he did for them and how nothing worked in the end.

Check out the music video below.

Off of his first album ‘The Other Side’, Mark Tuan has previously released ‘Last Breath’, ‘My Life’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Save Me’ and ‘imysm’, as singles making them a part of the big picture.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Mark Tuan to embark on ‘THE OTHER SIDE’ tour; Reveals dates & cities