GOT7’s NANANA, Hard Carry & more; Which is your favourite title track by the boy group?

GOT7 is a boy band, that was first formed by JYP Entertainment and debuted in January 2014. Comprising seven members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, GOT7 as a whole departed from the agency in January 2021, following the expiration of their contract with the agency.

After their departure from the agency, the members dropped a single called ‘Encore’ in February 2021, following which they focused on solo activities throughout the rest of the year. Recently, on May 23, 2022, the group released their much-awaited self-titled EP ‘GOT7’, along with its title track ‘NANANA’.

Throughout the years, GOT7 has put out a multitude of exceptional tracks. From ‘Hard Carry’, to ‘If You Do’, and even their most recent release ‘NANANA’, out of GOT7’s high-quality title tracks, which is your personal favourite? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take part in the poll, below:

