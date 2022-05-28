GOT7’s NANANA, Hard Carry & more; Which is your favourite title track by the boy group?

Take part in the poll and share your pick with us!

Published on May 28, 2022
GOT7
GOT7 at the 2020 MAMAs : News1
GOT7 is a boy band, that was first formed by JYP Entertainment and debuted in January 2014. Comprising seven members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, GOT7 as a whole departed from the agency in January 2021, following the expiration of their contract with the agency. 

After their departure from the agency, the members dropped a single called ‘Encore’ in February 2021, following which they focused on solo activities throughout the rest of the year. Recently, on May 23, 2022, the group released their much-awaited self-titled EP ‘GOT7’, along with its title track ‘NANANA’. 

Throughout the years, GOT7 has put out a multitude of exceptional tracks. From ‘Hard Carry’, to ‘If You Do’, and even their most recent release ‘NANANA’, out of GOT7’s high-quality title tracks, which is your personal favourite? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us! 

Take part in the poll, below:

Credits: News1

