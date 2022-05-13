GOT7’s track list for upcoming self-titled mini album reveals title song composed by leader JAY B

At 8:30 pm IST on May 12, boy group GOT7 released their highly anticipated track list for their upcoming self-titled mini album. Scheduled for release on May 23 at 2:30 pm IST, ‘GOT7’ will include a total of six tracks: ‘TRUTH’, ‘Drive Me To The Moon’, ‘NANANA’, ‘TWO’, ‘Don’t Care About Me’, and ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’. Out of these, the title song is all set to be track three, ‘NANANA’.

The credits reveal GOT7’s leader JAY B as the lyricist and composer for ‘NANANA’, under the name ‘Def.’ The title track is all set to be a bright and “chill” song with GOT7’s unique charms, featuring a pop-based sound and guitar loops. It reportedly contains the group’s message of wanting to present a song that can bring laughter to fans and the public who have been waiting for new music for the group for a long while.

JAY B is also credited as the composer for ‘TRUTH’ and ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’. Meanwhile, member Youngjae has his name on the credits as a composer for ‘Drive Me To The Moon’, Yugyeom has written and composed ‘TWO’, and has also written and composed ‘Don’t Care About Me’ with Jinyoung.

Check out the complete list of credits across the track list for ‘GOT7’, below:

Prior to the official release of the album and its accompanying music video for the title track ‘NANANA’, the boy group will also reportedly be performing the song for the first time through 'GOT7 HOMECOMING 2022 FanCon', which is scheduled to take place on May 21 (offline only) and May 22 (offline and online).

Stay tuned for more updates!

