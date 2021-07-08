GOT7’s Youngjae and Laboum’s Soyeon to release OST for ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’

The newest OST called ‘You & I’ will be released today.

The TvN drama ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ is set to release another OST on 8 July. The song is called ‘You & I’ and will be sung by GOT7’s Youngjae and Laboum’s Soyeon. Drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' will also air its 14th episode on the same day. This will be the 7th OST for the drama that has been gaining much love from the K-drama fans.

The OST is said to have a warm, melodic tune that will express the soft, delicate feelings of two people who have carefully begun their love story. The song's lyrics 'The warmth hidden in the songs we sang and the conversations we had, remains’, aim to add to the excitement of the lead couple’s progressing love.

GOT7’s Youngjae has previously lent his voice for Wok of Love, When My Love Blooms, So I Married an Anti-fan and So Not Worth It OSTs. He recently made his acting debut with Netflix’s sitcom So Not Worth It as Sam, a Korean-Australian boy.

Laboum’s Soyeon made her debut in 2014 and since then has sung multiple OSTs (Come and Hug Me, My Strange Hero, Youth of May). She is known for her sweet voice that will keep the excitement of the drama going.

'My Roommate is a Gumiho', written by Baek Seon Woo (What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, A Poem a Day, Drinking Solo) and Choi Borim, directed by Nam Sung Woo (100 Days My Prince, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo) and produced by Studio Dragon, JTBC Studio has seen rising popularity in the drama-land.

The two singer’s harmonious voices will surely add beauty to the drama scenes.

