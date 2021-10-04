GOT7’s Youngjae comforts listeners with his warm vocals in the highlight medley for ‘COLOURS from Ars’

On October 3, GOT7’s Youngjae unveiled the highlight medley for the 1st solo album ‘COLOURS from Ars’ and we cannot stop listening to the 7 beautiful tracks sung by the amazing vocalist himself. Each track carries a different story that provides comfort to the listeners, from the poppy track of ‘Vibin’ to the emotional ballad of ‘Eternal’- Youngjae carried the feeling very well.

On September 26, GOT7’s Youngjae drops more teasers ahead of his solo debut and we cannot stop admiring his cheeky gaze and sweet smile! The still image of him dressed in a white, textured shirt, chains and wet hair gives him a mature look. The moving teaser has him playing around with the camera as he takes a peek at his viewers as well. His album will be released on October 5 at 2:30 PM IST.

Youngjae announced the countdown to his solo debut by releasing the first teaser image of 'COLORS from Ars' through his official social media handles channel on September 23rd. In the published image, Youngjae leans on his lap and smiles shyly, exuding boyish and refreshing features. The first teaser image, which created a contrasting atmosphere with the previously released black and white teaser video, evoked the meaning of the album title 'COLORS from Ars' and drew more attention. In particular, the stylish aspect of Youngjae, who perfectly digested the colorful patterned clothes and beret, and the hair color that gave points with ash pink and sky blue, heightened curiosity about the album concept and aroused a hot reaction from fans.

Meanwhile, Youngjae opened his official YouTube and Twitter accounts ahead of his solo debut, and is releasing teaser videos and images of 'COLORS from Ars' sequentially. Youngjae's first mini-album 'COLORS from Ars' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on the 5th of October.

