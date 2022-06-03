GOT7’s Youngjae to drop solo mini album ‘SUGAR’ on THIS date

At midnight KST on June 3 (June 2, 8:30 pm IST), GOT7’s Youngjae surprised fans by announcing his upcoming solo release. The GOT7 member will be releasing his second mini album titled ‘SUGAR’ soon. According to the schedule released, Youngjae’s upcoming mini album is set to drop on June 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The released schedule also revealed that activities leading up to the mini album will be kicking off very soon, beginning with the track list dropping on June 7. Following this, Youngjae will be releasing a mood sampler on June 8, concept photos on June 9 and 10, a second mood sampler on June 13, more concept photos on June 14 and 15, the highlight medley on June 16, and finally, two music video teasers, before the music video and the mini album officially drop on June 21.

Check out the full teaser schedule for Youngjae’s upcoming second mini album ‘SUGAR’, below:

First debuting in January 2014 as part of the boy group GOT7, Youngjae has being writing songs and lyrics under the name ‘Ars’ since 2016. After the group and its members departed from their agency, Youngjae signed an exclusive contract with his current agency in January 2021.

Following this, the talented vocalist went on to officially make his debut as a solo artist in October 2021, with his first mini album, ‘COLORS from Ars’, along with its title track ‘Vibin’. Youngjae followed this release with his digital single, ‘Walk With Me’, which dropped in December 2021.

Recently, Youngjae had been busy with GOT7’s activities, as the group dropped their self-titled EP in May. His upcoming mini album thus becomes Youngjae’s first solo release in about six months.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Actress Jang Nara announces marriage through sweet handwritten letter