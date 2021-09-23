GOT7’s Youngjae drops a classy and chic moving teaser for his first mini album ‘COLOURS from Ars’

Youngjae announced the countdown to his solo debut by releasing the first teaser image of 'COLORS from Ars' through his official social media handles channel on September 23rd. In the published image, Youngjae leans on his lap and smiles shyly, exuding boyish and refreshing features.

The first teaser image, which created a contrasting atmosphere with the previously released black and white teaser video, evoked the meaning of the album title 'COLORS from Ars' and drew more attention. In particular, the stylish aspect of Youngjae, who perfectly digested the colorful patterned clothes and beret, and the hair color that gave points with ash pink and sky blue, heightened curiosity about the album concept and aroused a hot reaction from fans.

Choi Young-jae, born on 17 September 1996, professionally known by the mononym Youngjae, is a talented singer-songwriter and actor. He is the main vocalist of the boy group GOT7. Youngjae started dreaming of becoming a singer in his childhood, when he sang with his older brother. When the latter enlisted in the military, he joined a practical music academy in his hometown, Mokpo, to learn more professionally, and in 2011, he won the Vocal Excellence Award at ‘Mokpo Youth Music Festival’.

On 25 September 2020, he was cast in Netflix's new sitcom ‘So Not Worth It’, which tells the stories of a group of multicultural students living in a college dorm. The series became available on 18 June 2021, and he sang the homonymous OST for it. With his portrayal of Sam, the son of the CEO of a food chain based in Australia, he drew attention, and was praised for his acting, communication skills, vocalization and pronunciation, which, along with Youngjae's facial expressions, realistically expressed the character's emotions.

Meanwhile, Youngjae opened his official YouTube and Twitter accounts ahead of his solo debut, and is releasing teaser videos and images of 'COLORS from Ars' sequentially. Youngjae's first mini-album 'COLORS from Ars' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on the 5th of October.

