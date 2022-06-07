GOT7’s Youngjae drops exciting track list for solo mini album ‘SUGAR’

GOT7’s Youngjae has officially kicked off the teasers for his upcoming solo mini album, ‘SUGAR’! On June 6 around 8:35 pm IST (June 7, just after midnight KST), Youngjae released the highly anticipated track list for ‘SUGAR’. The track reveals that the upcoming mini album will contain a total of five songs, starting off with the title track of the same name as the release, ‘SUGAR’.

The title track is accompanied by track 2 ‘Focus’, track 3 ‘Crema’, track 4 ‘Nothing’, and track 5, ‘With You’. Impressively, Youngjae has his name on the credits for every single track on the record, as a composer, lyricist, and arranger, under his composer name ‘Ars’.

Check out the track list for Youngjae’s solo comeback with ‘SUGAR’, below:

Previously, Youngjae had dropped a schedule on June 2 IST, announcing the release of his second mini album. While also revealing that Youngjae will be coming back with ‘SUGAR’ on June 21, the schedule elaborated that activities for the same will be kicking off very soon.

Following the track list dropped on June 6, we can expect a mood sampler to drop on June 8, concept photos on June 9 and 10, a second mood sampler on June 13, more concept photos on June 14 and 15, the highlight medley on June 16, and finally, two music video teasers, before the music video for the title track and the mini album itself officially drop on June 21.

Last year, Youngjae officially debuted as a soloist in October 2021, with his first mini album, ‘COLORS from Ars’, along with its title track ‘Vibin’. Stay tuned for more updates about the GOT7 member’s upcoming comeback with ‘SUGAR’ on June 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Cha Seung Won Day: Looking at the versatile actor’s thriving career featuring ‘Our Blues’ & more