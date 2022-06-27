GOT7’s Youngjae’s agency denies dating report with soloist Lovey

On June 27, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report stating that GOT7’s Youngjae and soloist Lovey are in a relationship. The report alleged that the two have been dating for a year, and that GOT7’s Youngjae reportedly also invited Lovey to the group’s fancon event ‘HOMECOMING WITH I GOT 7’ that took place in May.

The report further included how the two had worked together on GOT7’s comeback album track ‘Drive Me To The Moon’ (released on May 23), which listed Lovey under her real name, Kim Hye Su, in the credits. In addition to this, the report also pointed out how Lovey had shared a message of support for GOT7’s comeback through her Instagram account. Further, Youngjae had also featured on Lovey’s song titled ‘hurry’, last year.

Following this, Youngjae’s agency released an official statement, responding to the report. In the statement, the agency denies the report, and stresses that the two artists are merely colleagues who work on music together, and support each other’s activities due to the same.

You can read Sublime Artist Agency (Youngjae’s agency)’s complete statement, below:

“Hello. This is Sublime.

This is a statement to inform you of our official position regarding the dating rumours involving our agency’s artist Youngjae.

First of all, we would like to inform you that Youngjae’s dating rumours are not true.

The two people are colleagues in music, and as they participated in each other’s albums, they are cheering on each other’s activities.

We will continue to try our best to communicate with fans through better content in the future. Thank you.”

