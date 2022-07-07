GOT7’s Youngjae tests positive for COVID-19; Temporarily halts all activities

On July 7th, Youngjae's agency, Sublime Artist Agency, made an official statement saying, "Our artist, GOT7’s Youngjae tested positive for COVID-19."

They continued, "Currently, Youngjae has suspended all schedules, complying with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities, and is concentrating on treatment and recovery." Instead, we will proceed. We will do our best for the treatment and recovery of the gifted by putting the artist's health first, and we will do our best for everyone's safety by strictly following the quarantine guidelines."

The following is the full text of Sublime's official position

“Hello. This is Sublime.

Our artist, GOT7's Youngjae, tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of July 7th. Currently, Youngjae has suspended all schedules, complying with quarantine authorities' guidelines, and is concentrating on treatment and recovery. In this regard, MBC FM4U's 'GOT7 Youngjae's Close Friend' broadcast today will be hosted by Yerin instead. We will do our best for the treatment and recovery of the gifted by putting the artist's health first, and we will do our best for everyone's safety by strictly following the quarantine guidelines.

thank you”

Youngjae is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He is the main vocalist of the Korean boy group GOT7. On 25 September 2020, he was cast in Netflix's new sitcom ‘So Not Worth It’, which tells the stories of a group of multicultural students living in a college dorm. The series became available on 18 June 2021, and he sang the homonymous OST for it.

With his portrayal of Sam, the son of the CEO of a food chain based in Australia, he drew attention, and was praised for his acting, communication skills, vocalization and pronunciation, which, along with Choi's facial expressions, realistically expressed the character's emotions.

