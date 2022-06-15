GOT7’s Youngjae unveiled new set of stylish concept photos for ‘SUGAR’

On June 14th and 15th, Youngjae released additional concept images of her second mini album 'SUGAR' through the official social media handles, raising expectations for a comeback. In the released concept image, Youngjae showed off a suit fashion with pink and gold points on a black jacket.

Youngjae caught the eye with his styling reminiscent of a fashion pictorial and a sensual pose that maximizes the atmosphere of a luxurious space. In particular, Youngjae unraveled the concept of this album 'SUGAR' by staring at the camera while holding the cake in his hand, revealing a dreamy yet restrained sexiness and a comfortable yet pleasant smile.

Youngjae, who not only showed brilliant visuals, but also showed another charm by showing perfect concept digestibility, is raising expectations about what kind of music he will present through his second mini-album 'SUGAR'. Youngjae's second mini album 'SUGAR' will be released on various music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 21.

After one month of training in Seoul, Youngjae was added to the project group to form JYPE new boy band. After a total of 7 months of training, he subsequently debuted as the main vocalist of the seven member boy group, GOT7, with the single ‘Girls Girls Girls’, released on 16 January 2014, from the group's first EP ‘Got It?’.

On 5 October, he made his solo debut with his first extended play, ‘Colors from Ars’, and its title track ‘Vibin’. In November, he played his first lead role in the upcoming Cine de Rama rom-com web series ‘Love & Wish’, which is based on the webtoon of the same name; he played Kim Seung Hyu, while Choi Yebin will star as the female lead. Between December 24 and 25, ‘Love & Wish’ was released through domestic and overseas OTT platforms along with the original soundtrack, for which he sang ‘Day by Day’.

