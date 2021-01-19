GOT7 shares handwritten letter with fans on JYP exit; Group says ‘All members will be taking on new starts’

GOT7 just confirmed that they will not be renewing their contract with their former agency JYP Entertainment through an emotional handwritten letter via Instagram.

After news broke that GOT7 will be leaving their former agency JYP, the boy-band members have finally confirmed that the news is true. In a heartfelt letter to their fans on Instagram, the members shared a touching tribute, on the day that marked their last with JYP Entertainment.

On their official Instagram page, the boys shared a handwritten letter, which we translated, and it read: “Ahgase (aka GOT7 fan club), this is GOT7. First of all, we feel very apologetic to our Ahgase about writing a letter for a reason like this. We are parting ways without contract renewal with JYP [Entertainment], which launched our beginning with us and worked hard for us until the end, as we cheer on each other’s futures. All of us members will be taking on new starts with people who will take responsibility together for each of our individual futures. We are writing to you like this as we want to tell our fans first.”

They added that while they know words cannot make up for the hurt feelings and uneasiness felt by Ahgase during this tumultuous time, that is all that the band can offer at the time.

They then said: “All of us want to continue making music for Ahgase, share it together, and continue spending time together in the future! Rather than leaving the memories with Ahgase, who supported and watched over us who were imperfect, in the past, we want to aim towards the future with the memories. Making it a reality instead of just a ray of hope, the seven of us will impress you for a long time as we each grow in different ways. Love you, I GOT7.”

