GOT7 show off a cooler and a more masculine side in the groovy highlight medley for new album ‘GOT7’

On May 19th, Warner Music Korea released a highlight medley video of their new mini-album 'GOT7' through their official social media handles. The released video filled the screen with concept photos that colorfully harmonized GOT7's masculine visual and cool atmosphere. In addition, the highlight displays 6 tracks that will show off their new concept.

Including the title song 'NANANA', 'TRUTH' wittily describes the starting stage of getting to know each other's feelings, and 'Drive Me' with the feeling that GOT7 can do anything with Agase. 'Drive Me To The Moon', 'TWO', where GOT7's low-pitched voice stands out and doubles the sadness, and 'Don't Care About' with the message that you can walk any path with your fans Comeback with new songs in various genres, such as 'Don't Care About Me' and 'Don't Leave Me Alone', which expresses the desire not to forget GOT7 even if they return to their respective activities for a while.

The fact that the entire album is organically connected to the story from the first meeting with Agase (fandom name) to the present is eye-catching. For fans who have been waiting for the full album for a long time, it will be filled with songs that stand out with GOT7's special fan love and sincere message, which will trigger a replay of all songs.

The title song 'Nanana' was written and composed by member Jay B, and it is full of GOT7's bright and chilly feeling. The pop sound and guitar loop are impressive, and the long-awaited feeling of wanting to present a song that can make GOT7's fans excited.

Meanwhile, GOT7 will hold 'GOT7 HOMECOMING 2022 FanCon' online and offline from May 21st to 22nd and meet with fans, and then release the new mini album 'GOT7' at 2:30 pm IST on May 23rd the next day. It will be released through music sites.

Which track are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below.