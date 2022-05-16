GOT7 stars in stunning concept images for May comeback

Seven breathtaking boys in the forms of the GOT7 members Mark, JAY B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom have starred in the latest concept images for the group’s monumental return with EP ‘GOT7’.

The self-titled mini-album is the first from the group after breaking away from their original agency, JYP Entertainment, after which the group has successfully managed to take over the rights of their name’s usage and hence will continue to define them.

The latest update comes in the form of concept images released for all the members individually as well as a formidably eye-catching group image. Following the theme of their new creation, the first concept images were called ‘UNDER CONSTRUCTION’ as the members dressed up in all-denim looks planning on a complete refurbish. The second one follows the theme, being called ‘PACKING UP’ where the group can be seen surrounded by plastic wraps as they plan for a move. With their signature color of green carefully embedded throughout these pictures, GOT7 has not forgotten to give a nod to their roots.

Check out the images below.

With 6 tracks, each involving the members’ producer names, mini-album ‘GOT7’ is set for a release on May 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). According to the schedule released last week, a third set of concept photos can be expected next followed by the group’s fan meeting concept photo, a highlight medley of the tracks on the album, a poster, music video trailer and finally the ‘FANCON’ (fanmeeting) ahead of the album and music video release.

