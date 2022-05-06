GOT7 unveils new logo and fresh social media accounts ahead of comeback

The excitement has gone through the roof! On May 6, GOT7 officially announced new social media accounts for their upcoming release. What’s more is a fresh new logo has been designed for the septet that has left their origin company JYP Entertainment.

Made from a seven edged star that turns into a new logo, a G now symbolises their togetherness.

Notably, their original YouTube account seems to have been acquired by the new team. However it is still unclear if a new management will be incharge of the group or if their individual agencies would be pitching in.

Check out GOT7’s new social media handles below.

Fans immediately began trending the hashtags related to the group’s comeback and the green fever (GOT7’s representative colour) took over social media.