GOT7 Youngjae lends his voice to his acting debut show; So Not Worth It OST to release on THIS date

Read on to know more about Youngjae's OST for his Netflix debut drama here!

With ‘So Not Worth It’ released across the world today, everyone is looking forward to the campus sitcom. It was announced today that GOT7’s Youngjae, who marks his acting debut in the show, has pitched in for the show’s OST. Many fans might have seen it coming from miles away, as the idol is already involved with the drama playing a lead character called Sam. But the official news now has everyone more excited!

Since this is the first drama that Youngjae will be a part of, there are certain expectations but not just from the idol-turned-actor, but the entire cast. Taking things up a notch, Youngjae’s OST for the show, titled the same as the drama ‘So Not Worth It’, is scheduled to release tomorrow, on June 19, 12 PM KST. It will offer the talented singer’s powerful and cool voice singing a song full of cheerful energy.

Netflix’s ‘So Not Worth It’ goes truly international as the story involves a group of international students living together in a dormitory in Seoul. These students bring with them a spectrum of talents, behaviours, experiences and cultures. It stars GOT7’s Youngjae, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, famous Korean model Han Hyun Min, Park Se Wan, rookie actor Shin Hyu Seung and more. Each character plays a student from a different country that has their own charm.

GOT7 Youngjae forayed into acting after leaving JYP Entertainment in January. All the members chose to follow their own paths and decided not to renew their contract. Even though they will still continue as GOT7, members have now embarked towards whatever they wish to do. For Youngjae, the journey so far has been of a musical show called ‘Midnight Sun’ and this Netflix original drama.

The OST ‘So Not Worth It’ sung by Youngjae, will be released on June 19.

Are you watching So Not Worth It? How do you like it? Let us know in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your comment ×