GOT7 Youngjae shares his thoughts on being called an actor after 7 years & Jinyoung’s advice for debut drama

On June 16, the cast of Netflix’ ‘So Not Worth It’ attended a press conference for their upcoming show. Producers Kwon Ik Jun and Kim Jung Sik were a part of it and the cast Park Se Wan, Shin Hyun Seung, Youngjae, Han Hyun Min, Joakim, Carson alongwith Terris were present too. During the conference, GOT7’s Youngjae opened up about his thoughts on his first acting venture.

During the discussions, he talked about how different he feels when he goes on stage and when he's in front of the camera. He said, "I get extremely sensitive when I stand on stage, different than when I'm acting." He added, "I remember filming comfortably because everyone was so comfortable," Youngjae also talked about receiving advice from the GOT7 member who has been acting for quite some time, Jinyoung.

Youngjae shared, "The advice I got from Jinyoung hyung is 'Do what you want to do. If there is something that is lacking, you can take lessons. What you want to do is right.'" He also added that now the title of 'actor' has been added to his name, he feels a bit awkward as he has “lived seven years as a singer, as an idol". He continues, "Through opportunities, I’m able to show you a musical, a sitcom and I feel really great for the interest."

‘So Not Worth it’ is a campus comedy sitcom that tells the story of a group of international students who come together to share love, friendship and laughter.

The show will air on the streaming platform Netflix on June 18, 2021.

