GOT7 Youngjae sings his self composed, unreleased song Lonely live on Elle Korea

ELLE Korea released the video of a charming Youngjae, suited up and singing his self composed song live, on April 2. Watch the video here.

April is going to be a fantastic month for all the K-Pop fans out there, and it looks like the party is in full swing! Superstar Youngjae from GOT7, has some exciting future ventures planned for this year. But for now, he has collaborated with ‘Elle Korea’ for an exclusive live performance of his upcoming solo track, ‘Lonely’.

‘Lonely’, is an emotionally intense song. Played and written entirely by Youngjae himself, this song is meant to soothe all the people suffering from loneliness and is meant to help people overcome the feelings of inadequacy, emptiness, and nudge them into accepting themselves as who they are. It gives out comforting feelings of love, sympathy and helps people open up to the world around them.

Check out the video below:

Post performance, Youngjae talked about his past experiences, and how they urged him to write something to draw out these emotions. He spoke about how social interaction builds up stress in a person, how difficult enduring judgement from people is, and how much of a toll it takes on a person.

Youngjae is focusing on his solo career at the moment, but there have been no further revelations yet. He is setting up his own YouTube channel for putting out some covers for songs, along with vlogging about the journey that has taken place, behind the scenes of his creations. Although a concert was cancelled due to the pandemic, he has expressed his apologies, and kept his fans afloat with the hope of future projects.

What are your thoughts on the short glimpse behind the meaning of the song that Youngjae provided us with? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×