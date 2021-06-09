GOT7 Yugyeom announces pre order dates for solo comeback Point of View: U with a gorgeous album cover

Read on to find out more details about the album!

Probably the most surprising thing out of GOT7 Yugyeom’s first release under AOMG is how stunning the Point Of View: U’s album cover looks. While other GOT7 members have been releasing teasers, singles and photoshoots, maknae Yugyeom isn’t far behind. He started announcing the comeback details in the most curiosity-ridden way with just the month and an illustrated flower.

Today, on June 9, AOMG uploaded a post with more details of the artist’s Point of View: U. The first thing that attracts any viewers’ eyes is the proportion and gorgeous cover of the album. It has a mix of the white and flowers revealed as teasers with Yugyeom wearing a printed outfit and accessories. AOMG announced that the EP Point Of View: U will be available for pre-orders from June 10, 3 PM KST, on all domestic online record stores.

Take a look at the beautiful album below:

Point Of View: U marks Yugyeom’s first release as an artist under AOMG, after leaving JYP Entertainment in January. The album contains seven tracks, in which all of them are produced by GRAY and Cha Cha Malone. Out of the seven, four tracks are collaborations featuring other AOMG artists such as DeVita, Punchnello, GRAY, Loco and Jay Park.

GOT7 members together decided to not renew their contracts and embark on separate paths for their solo careers, while also being a part of the group. In GOT7, Yugyeom was the maknae with exceptional dancing skills and incredible vocals. He is also a part of the subunit called JUS2, featuring him and leader JAY B, who is now under Jay Park’s record label H1GHR MUSIC.

