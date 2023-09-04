GOT7's AHGABONG version 3: A closer look at official lightstick launch date, design and other details

In an official announcement today, the K-pop sensation GOT7 unveiled the first look of their AHGABONG Version 3 official lightstick. Ahgase (GOT7’s fandom name) around the world are eagerly awaiting the release.

GOT7’s official lightstick version 3

K-pop sensation GOT7 has set fans abuzz with excitement as they introduced the third official version of their official lightstick, the AHGABONG Version 3. The group took to X (formerly Twitter) today to reveal the first look at this eagerly awaited fan accessory. This announcement has ignited a wave of anticipation among fans worldwide, who are eagerly counting down the days until its official release.

The GOT7 official lightstick Ver.3 is poised to make its debut on September 8, 2023, at 2 PM KST, as officially announced in a tweet. GOT7 fans can mark their calendars for this exciting release on a Friday afternoon.

The new design showcases a sleek black base, exuding an elegant aesthetic. Its upper section bears a striking resemblance to a bird, a poignant nod to GOT7's devoted fandom, known as Ahgase, which translates to "baby bird" in Korean. This top section also boasts an enchanting green illumination, perfectly aligned with the group's official fandom color. Adding to its appeal, the handle proudly displays the unmistakable GOT7 logo, making it a must-have for fans.

GOT7 recent activities

On September 1st, Mark Tuan released the music video for his English solo single Everyone Else Fades. The music video features Davika Hoorne as his love interest, and it portrays them enjoying each other's company at the beach. The video convincingly conveys a sense of deep affection, with Mark Tuan appearing visibly smitten. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Davika in the music video, and they adore the chemistry between the two.

In addition, Yugyeom has recently made a comeback with a digital single titled LOLO. The music video showcases his remarkable talent as both a musician and a dancer. 'LOLO' falls within the hip-hop genre, boasting catchy and danceable beats. The lyrics and chorus are delivered at a fast tempo, enhancing the song's energetic vibe.

Furthermore, Jinyoung commenced his mandatory military enlistment on May 8th and is currently in service. Meanwhile, other members of GOT7 are actively engaged in their respective solo projects.

