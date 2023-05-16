GOT7’s BamBam and Mark Tuan take to Instagram to reveal their new meaningful tattoos

On May 16, GOT7’s BamBam and Mark Tuan shared a look at their new tattoos which they got on their backs and it is ‘7’ which is symbolic to their friendship. BamBam wrote in his caption, ‘2/7’, hinting that the rest of the group will be getting those tattoos as well and Mark Tuan further fueled it by writing ‘who’s next?’. The ‘7’ carries a lot of significance for both of them as well as the rest of the team.

The tattoos:

The tattoos represent the number of people in the group as well as represents unity, confidence and strength, signaling that they are strengthening the bond they share as members, artists and brothers. Fans went absolutely crazy over this. One said, “What a powerful and meaningful picture! love you guys” while another said, “Everybody talking about the tattoo and there’s me CLOSE THE GYM”. Many fans talked about how they will be convincing Park Jinyoung to get the tattoos, knowing how he doesn’t like getting inked. A fan said, “No really, who is next? Youngjae? YUGYEOM?? JACKSON???” while another said, “this tattoos are fire. I think next will be yugyeom or jackson. Can't wait to see other members' tattoos.”

About GOT7:

GOT7 was formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. They debuted on January 14 with Got It? which peaked on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard’s World Albums Chart. They initially gained attention for their live performances, which consisted of martial arts and other stunts as well as their amazing vocal and rap skills. The group are talented in many things like acting, musical acting, fashion, producing, composing and more. They have always tried new concepts over the years which allowed them to be extremely relevant and their great discography is one of the many reasons fans love them! The group departed from JYP Entertainment in January 2021, following the expiration of their contract with the agency. The leader, Jay B managed to take their name with them, which allowed them to produce music under GOT7 as a group- which has been difficult for many groups to do when they leave their company.

