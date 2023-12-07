GOT7's BamBam announces US leg of AREA 52 World Tour: Know dates, cities, ticketing info, and more

GOT7’s BamBam has announced the US schedule for his first world tour, titled AREA 52, which kick-started in September 2023. The next stop on BamBam’s much-anticipated tour is the United States and he will be heading there next year to entertain the audience with his electrifying performances.

Let’s take a look at the details of BamBam’s world tour, dates, cities, and more!

BamBam’s AREA 52 first world tour - US schedule

GOT7 member BamBam will begin the US leg of his first world tour, AREA 52, starting with the first stop in Oakland on February 10, 2024. The next stop is Los Angeles, where BamBam will be performing on February 12, followed by Dallas on February 16. On February 19, BamBam will serenade the audience with a stunning show in Chicago. The tour will conclude with the last stops in Washington, D.C., and New York, where the Thai singer will perform on February 22 and 24. Further information about the tour’s schedule after the US plan will be released later.

Before the US, BamBam’s AREA 52 world tour covered various stops, including Seoul, Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Osaka, and Yokohama (from September to November 2023).

More about BamBam and GOT7

BamBam is a Thai rapper from the K-pop boy group GOT7, which consists of Jinyoung, Jackson Wang, Mark Tuan, Jay B, Kim Yugyeon, and Choi Young Jae. GOT7 debuted in 2014, and currently, all the members are pursuing solo endeavors while the group activities are on hold. However, the group has not disbanded yet and will produce more music projects in the future.

Following his departure from his longtime agency, JYP Entertainment, BamBam embarked on his solo career under a new label, ABYSS COMPANY. BamBam’s AREA 52 tour was announced in July 2023 after the success of his debut studio album, Sour & Sweet (March 2023).

