GOT7's BAMBAM announces world tour only to clown fans for April Fool's day

It was a fun April Fool's day over in BamBam's world.

April 1st is April Fool's day but something fans of K-Pop were not expecting was their favorite artist to jokingly announce a world tour. If there's anything Ahgases know about BamBam, it is that he makes his own rules and he's also the most playful about it. On March 31, 2021, late at night, BamBam released a moving poster for his upcoming world tour titled, "BAMBAM Money City World Tour 2021" along with the hashtags #COMINGSOON and #ABYSSCOMPANY, making it look as legit as possible. You can see the tweet here:

Fans were elated, regardless of how the logistics of such a world tour would work in the middle of a pandemic. However, some were smart to note the time and date for such an announcement and were already wary that this might be a joke after all. Soon, their fears were allayed but not in the way that you'd expect. Another "Teaser" for the world tour as released on April 1st, officially April Fool's day, highlighting "BamBam Money City" and the location, "Seoul 2021.05.02 Latte World Hall" along with the caption, "BAMBAM MONEY CITY World Tour 2021 More information www.SkrrtSkrrt/IGOTYOU/maybenot/imsorry/iloveyou/iwillmakeithappen/april... right before a hoard of clown emojis flash on the screen. The clownery was real and fans didn't have any choice but to accept that they had been fooled after all.

You can see his tweet below:

BAMBAM MONEY CITY

World Tour 2021 More information

www.SkrrtSkrrt/IGOTYOU/maybenot/imsorry/iloveyou/iwillmakeithappen/april... pic.twitter.com/QtUXDIj2yu — BamBam (@BamBam1A) April 1, 2021

How excited were you when you saw the announcement for BamBam's world tour? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Share your comment ×