GOT7’s BamBam breaks personal record with Sour & Sweet as latest album surpasses 96,000 sales

On April 6, according to Hanteo Chart, GOT7’s BamBam secured a new personal record as their latest solo album Sour & Sweet crosses 96,000 album sales in the first week! The record was previously held by his last album B, which had 87,000 album sales in the first week.

BamBam’s achievements:

BamBam gets 31,546 retweets and clicks from 18 news tweets, accounting for 26.2% of the total, and the average number of retweets + clicks per tweet is 1,753. Expectations are amplified whether BamBam, who won first place, will show a new transformation that will be unmatched by others. On tvN's weekend variety show 'Amazing Saturday', which airs at 7:30 pm on the 1st, Defcon brought laughter by saying, "I requested a seat next to Key again today. You can see blood coming out of Key's ear." Referring to her relationship with MC Boom, Heo Young Ji explained, "I know because I broadcast with Boom a lot, but when I'm flustered, my pen style changes."

BamBam:

Meanwhile, BamBam expressed his excitement, saying, "I've been a fan of Taeyeon since 2010. I even went to a fan signing event when I was a trainee." Afterwards, the full-fledged support begins, and Defcon pours out rhyme bombardments, boasting the appearance of a hip-hop pigeon, and adding to the fun by playing the role of a 'helmsman' by continuing the stormy chatter that made Key sick. Meanwhile, BamBam, who has challenged himself for the first time in his life, demonstrates his writing skills with ingenious ideas. BamBam held a showcase in Seoul to commemorate the release of the regular album 'Sour & Sweet'. He said, "In fact, just debuting was a dream come true. While promoting with GOT7, we won the first place we wanted, and we looked back at the prizes and world tours we wanted. We promoted it a lot. So, of course, we accomplished many of our goals." In fact, there was a world tour left before GOT7 concluded the contract (exclusively with JYP Entertainment). In fact, the concert was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, and among them was a concert at a stadium."

ALSO READ: Why did GOT7's BamBam vow to never mention TWICE's Nayeon without permission?

Advertisement