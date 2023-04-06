GOT7’s BamBam breaks personal record with Sour & Sweet as latest album surpasses 96,000 sales

According to Hanteo Chart, GOT7’s BamBam has made a new record with the solo release.

Written by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Apr 06, 2023   |  07:19 PM IST  |  5.5K
BamBam; Picture Courtesy: ABYSS Company
BamBam; Picture Courtesy: ABYSS Company

On April 6, according to Hanteo Chart, GOT7’s BamBam secured a new personal record as their latest solo album Sour & Sweet crosses 96,000 album sales in the first week! The record was previously held by his last album B, which had 87,000 album sales in the first week. 

BamBam’s achievements:

BamBam gets 31,546 retweets and clicks from 18 news tweets, accounting for 26.2% of the total, and the average number of retweets + clicks per tweet is 1,753. Expectations are amplified whether BamBam, who won first place, will show a new transformation that will be unmatched by others. On tvN's weekend variety show 'Amazing Saturday', which airs at 7:30 pm on the 1st, Defcon brought laughter by saying, "I requested a seat next to Key again today. You can see blood coming out of Key's ear." Referring to her relationship with MC Boom, Heo Young Ji explained, "I know because I broadcast with Boom a lot, but when I'm flustered, my pen style changes."

BamBam; Picture Courtesy: ABYSS Company

BamBam: 

Meanwhile, BamBam expressed his excitement, saying, "I've been a fan of Taeyeon since 2010. I even went to a fan signing event when I was a trainee." Afterwards, the full-fledged support begins, and Defcon pours out rhyme bombardments, boasting the appearance of a hip-hop pigeon, and adding to the fun by playing the role of a 'helmsman' by continuing the stormy chatter that made Key sick. Meanwhile, BamBam, who has challenged himself for the first time in his life, demonstrates his writing skills with ingenious ideas. BamBam held a showcase in Seoul to commemorate the release of the regular album 'Sour & Sweet'. He said, "In fact, just debuting was a dream come true. While promoting with GOT7, we won the first place we wanted, and we looked back at the prizes and world tours we wanted. We promoted it a lot. So, of course, we accomplished many of our goals." In fact, there was a world tour left before GOT7 concluded the contract (exclusively with JYP Entertainment). In fact, the concert was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, and among them was a concert at a stadium."

ALSO READ: Why did GOT7's BamBam vow to never mention TWICE's Nayeon without permission?

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat 

About The Author
Anoushka Mathew
Anoushka Mathew
Writer

A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: ABYSS Company

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!