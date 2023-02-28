GOT7's BamBam confirms March comeback with 1st full album Sour & Sweet; Drops Album Poster

K-pop fans are in for a surprise as GOT7 's BamBam is set to release his first-ever full album, ‘Sour & Sweet’ in March. As a solo artist, the album will mark his comeback after his 2022 solo release, second mini album ‘B’. The Thai rapper’s management agency earlier dropped the teaser poster for the album announcing the K-pop star’s comeback in March.

The title poster released by the company on Twitter presents the K-pop star looking rather intriguing with ‘MY TYPE A BEAUTIFUL DISTRACTION’ written across his face. Music lovers around the world are excited to listen to the rapper's latest project. The album is going to be released on March 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. KST. The album differs from his previous project in that it will be BamBam's first full-length album as a solo artist.

BamBam’s solo projects

Over the course of years, the 25-year-old rapper has given several hits and has gained immense popularity. His song ‘Slow Mo’ from his mini album ‘B’ charted at number three spot in Billboard Hot Trending Chart. Apart from being a member of the popular boy band GOT7, he has collaborated with many artists around the world. His song ‘Wheels Up’ with rapper MAYZIN was a big hit and ranked in the number three spot on our Hot Trending Chart. He also dropped a single in 2021 featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi, ‘Who Are You’.

BamBam’s music collaborations

Soon after parting ways with JYP Entertainment in 2021, BamBam started his journey as a solo artist with ‘RiBBon’ in ABYSS Company, an extended play, in 2021, followed by his last release, ‘B’ in early 2022. Apart from music, the K-pop star has also entertained his fans with his timely appearances on several variety shows in South Korea. His latest appearances, including ‘Transit Love 2’, ‘Seven Stars’, and ‘Master in the House 2’ have left the fans in awe of his fun-loving personality. With his new album on the line, it will be a treat to watch what this K-pop star has in store for his fans.

Are you excited for GOT7 BamBam's ‘Sour & Sweet’? Let us know below.