GOT7’s BamBam declares affection for Taeyeon on Amazing Saturday; Girls’ Generation member hilariously eggs on

GOT7 member BamBam has been known to be a funny, high-tensioned K-pop idol who has a lot of talents and tricks up his sleeve. Having successfully also transitioned into a solo career, BamBam is a Thai star receiving just as much love in South Korea, if not more, for his participation in various variety shows. Ahead of his comeback with his first full album on March 28, an appearance on the tvN show ‘Amazing Saturday’ from the soloist was teased.

BamBam on DoReMi Market

Revealed as the next guest on the show, BamBam’s episode was teased as one filled with his no-filter charms alongside his shy but loving personality. The teaser showed the star admitting that he was nervous if he would be able to perform well on the day and on being asked why, he expresses his affection for the regular cast member and Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon, whose fan BamBam has been for many years now.

The GOT7 star has not left one chance to display his admiration for Taeyeon, whose singing and idol presence he has liked for a very long time. Previously too, BamBam has expressed this, which Taeyeon has been aware of as well. Last year during a concert, he was seen getting all shy when he stood on the same stage as Taeyeon at the 2022 BEST OF BEST CONCERT in Bangkok, Thailand where he acted as the MC as well as performer, while she joined as a performer herself.

Taeyeon’s response to BamBam

In the teaser clip for the upcoming ‘Amazing Saturday’ episode, Taeyeon was seen remarking how she was born in the year of the ‘snake’ which is pronounced as bam in Korean, making the Double B smile widely again, making Taeyeon call him cute. As BamBam continued to do well on the show, he credited all his efforts to the Girls’ Generation member.

The ‘DoReMi Market’ or ‘Amazing Staturday’ episode with GOT7’s BamBam as the guest alongside KARA’s Heo Young Ji and Defconn will be aired on April 1 at 7:30 pm KST (4 pm IST).

