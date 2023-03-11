GOT7’s BamBam had a crush on TWICE’s Nayeon, reveals BamBam on in Bam House preview

Earlier this year, GOT7’s BamBam started his very own YouTube channel named Bam House. The first video on the channel had a short duration of 7 minutes and was titled ‘Episode 0’. The video follows a chirpy BamBam as he gives the viewers a tour of his house. The artist spoke at length about having actively contributed to the creation and curation of various elements of his house. The videos following the aforementioned video follow a talk-show like format. The show essentially revolves around inciting various guests over for a friendly tete-a-tete about anything and everything.

Interaction with TWICE’s Jihyo

While the show is already quite popular amongst fans of the artist, a particular glimpse of the show has managed to catch everyone’s attention. In a preview to Bam House’s upcoming episode, BamBam revealed that he had a crush on labelmate Nayeon. Nayeon is a member of JYP’s girl group TWICE. In the preview, BamBam can be seen indulging in a candid conversation with TWICE’s Jihyo. As the video progresses from one clip to another, viewers get a glimpse of BamBam’s nonchalant confession about having a crush on TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo being flabbergasted by BamBam’s revelation. Jihyo was heard assuring BamBam that he had nothing to hide from her.

GOT7’s BamBam started his own YouTube channel in January this year. The channel has released 31 videos so far and has over 188 thousand subscribers. The show is being loved and followed for BamBam’s nonchalance and his candid conversations. BamBam has a history of winning hearts with his unique sense of humour. BamBam would often go viral for his hilarious interactions with fellow members. BamBam debuted as a part of JYP’s GOT7 in 2014. BamBam was inclined towards K-pop from a young age and had always dreamed of becoming a singer. His aspirations were fuelled by his mother’s admiration for K-pop idol Rain who then ended up becoming BamBam’s inspiration too.

BamBam’s YouTube channel Bam House was started on January 13, 2023. The show has captured BamBam’s candid interactions with a fair few guests until now. The upcoming episode of the show featuring TWICE’s Jihyo is highly-anticipated given both Jihyo’s popularity and BamBam’s confession about having a crush on TWICE’s Nayeon.

