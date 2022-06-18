GOT7's BamBam has the perfect reaction to member Jinyoung & Kim Go Eun's kiss scene in Yumi's Cells 2

K-drama 'Yumi's Cells' has returned as 'Yumi's Cells 2' and the viewers are more excited than ever to witness another loves story unfold in Yumi aka Kim Go Eun's life as she develops feelings for Yoo Babi aka actor Park Jinyoung.

If you're an Ahgase you'd know, no matter how big of a fan you are of the boys of GOT7, member BamBam outsmarts everyone with his dedication to the group. The meme King once again unleashed his funny tendencies as he joined stan Twitter to react to a scene from the latest episode of 'Yumi's Cells 2'. The scene in concern saw Yumi and Babi finally accepting their feelings for each other and as their first kiss takes place on the show, BamBam can't help but be proud of his mate.

Sharing a clip of the scene to his 10.5 million followers, BamBam said "get it my boy @JINYOUNG " tagging the freshly created Twitter account of Jinyoung.

While actor Park Jinyoung himself has not responded to his comments, we think this is only a representation of the GOT7 group chat where the other members are likely teasing Jinyoung about it as well. This also goes on to further bank right on the friendship that they share and how BamBam continues to monitor and support all the content by his other members in a very open manner.

'Yumi's Cells 2' picks up from the end of the season as lead character Yumi goes through a break up with her then-boyfriend Woong, played by Ahn Bo Hyun. After receiving a love confession from her colleague Babi, she's unsure of her next steps but feels possessive of him turning to others.

