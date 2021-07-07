GOT7's BamBam & INFINITE's Sungjong to guest on NU'EST member JR's 'Royal Comics'

Get ready for some fun with these boys! Read on to find out the details below.

GOT7's BamBam and INFINITE's Sungjong to feature as guests on NU'EST JR's 'Royal Comics'? Now, this is a crossover we can get behind! On July 7, it was confirmed that INFINITE’s Sungjong and GOT7’s BamBam will feature as guests for NU’EST member JR’s Naver NOW show titled, 'Royal Comics'. For this episode featuring these two idol stars, they will reveal their superpowers and the secret of the lemon candy of the Royal Empire.

JR was previously selected as the official host of the Naver NOW show. Pledis Entertainment, NU'EST's agency confirmed the news and requested fans to show support and love to JR as he sets out on his own to host the really unique and interesting audio show. 'Royal Comics' airs on Thursdays at 9 pm KST and knowing that the show features BamBam, Sungjong and JR together, we can expect nothing but a whole riot of fun and madness together.

Meanwhile, in an interview with SBS Power FM‘s podcast Park Sohyun’s Love Game, BamBam revealed what BLACKPINK's Lisa really liked riBBon, his debut solo album and revealed that it has an addictive factor to it. She also shared that Pandora is her favourite track from the album. BamBam also revealed that Lisa is one of the first few people who actually listened to riBBon and shared her honest thoughts on it. Well, we love this adorable friendship.

