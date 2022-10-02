GOT7’s BamBam is a successful fan as he meet Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon; Says RIP Double B

GOT7 member and super talented soloist BamBam is often dubbed as the Prince of Thailand for his unimaginable fame and influence over the audience over his homeland crowd. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has been a K-pop idol for over 15 years now and has gained millions of fans from around the globe. One of them just happens to be a superstar himself. At the 2022 BEST OF BEST CONCERT in Bangkok, Thailand, BamBam joined as a performer and MC. Taeyeon was also announced as a part of the lineup, which further excited the fans of the two as they could now see them interact.

Right as everyone imagined, the GOT7 member was his flamboyant self however he soon turned to jelly as the senior female artist walked on the stage. She introduced herself to the crowd and then personally greeted BamBam making him shy. Unlike himself he became a stuttering mess who couldn’t stop smiling which everyone found adorable. BamBam has previously expressed his liking for Taeyeon, naming her as one of his favourite artists who has inspired him. While this is not his first time meeting her, the 25 year old went back to his fanboying days. After the show he even managed to grab a photo with her where he hid his face with his hands and captioned it, “1997-2022 R.I.P DoubleB” referring to his birth year and his nickname.