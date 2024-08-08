GOT7's BamBam is all about power in charismatic music video for LAST PARADE from 3rd mini album BAMESIS; Watch

On August 8, GOT7’s BamBam made a stunning return with the release of the music video for LAST PARADE, the electrifying title track from his third mini album, BAMESIS. Known for his charismatic presence and performances, BamBam's latest visual effort is a high-octane celebration of power and energy, perfectly reflecting the album’s bold and vibrant essence.

The LAST PARADE music video is a visual feast, showcasing BamBam in a series of dramatic and captivating scenes. From grand parades to high-energy performances, the video is a testament to his commanding stage presence. The song's lyrics emphasize unstoppable momentum and unyielding spirit, with lines like “Run it, run it, get it / Keeping that wheels in motion” and the refrain celebrating a “last parade” that feels both triumphant and cinematic.

Watch BamBam’s LAST PARADE music video here;

BamBam’s versatility shines through in BAMESIS, which features five unique tracks. Alongside LAST PARADE, the album includes the compelling Mi Ultimo Deseo, the energetic Ball Like That, the introspective Must Be Nice, and the heartfelt Thank You Come Again. Each track offers a different flavor, from the anthemic to the reflective, showing BamBam’s growth as an artist and his ability to connect with a wide range of emotions and experiences.

The release of BAMESIS follows BamBam’s successful solo career trajectory. After making his solo debut with his first extended play, RIBBON, in June 2021, BamBam continued to build his solo discography with notable releases such as the digital single Who Are You featuring Seulgi from Red Velvet, and his second EP, B, which included the popular track Slow Mo. His first studio album, Sour & Sweet, released in March 2023, marked another milestone, followed by a highly successful world tour, Area 52.

In addition to his musical achievements, BamBam’s recent performances, including the Area 52 The 1st World Tour Encore in Bangkok, have solidified his status as a dynamic performer. The sold-out show, featuring a special appearance by Seulgi, highlighted his ability to captivate audiences and elevate his music to new heights.

With BAMESIS and the LAST PARADE music video, BamBam continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the K-pop industry. The album is a testament to his artistry and dedication, promising fans an unforgettable musical journey.

